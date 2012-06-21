SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares edged lower in early
trading on Thursday, with investors selling to book profits
made in the past three sessions, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve's move to extend monetary stimulus fell short of market
expectations.
Large-cap energy and chemical shares fell early, with S-Oil
Corp shedding 1.6 percent while LG Chem Ltd
declined 0.9 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 1,894.67 points at 0003 GMT.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)