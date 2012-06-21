SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to extend monetary stimulus fell short of many investors' hopes, with losses accelerating after data showed further weakness in China's manufacturing activity.

Energy and steel stocks underperformed, with SK Innovation Co Ltd down 3.34 percent while Samsung Engineering Co Ltd fell 4.13 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated from a five-week high set in the previous session, falling 0.8 percent to close at 1,889.15 points. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)