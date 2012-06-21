BRIEF-CRE takes out 4.2 bln yen loan
* Says it took out a loan of 4.2 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd and THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD, on June 8
SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to extend monetary stimulus fell short of many investors' hopes, with losses accelerating after data showed further weakness in China's manufacturing activity.
Energy and steel stocks underperformed, with SK Innovation Co Ltd down 3.34 percent while Samsung Engineering Co Ltd fell 4.13 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated from a five-week high set in the previous session, falling 0.8 percent to close at 1,889.15 points. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says it took out a loan of 4.2 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd and THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD, on June 8
June 8 British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc reported a fall in full-year pretax profit as low levels of volatility resulted in fewer trading opportunities for its clients.