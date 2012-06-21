* Local momentum sparse apart from Q2 earnings forecasts
* Exclusion from MSCI reweighting expected
* Hi-mart sags 4 percent as initial bidders drop sale
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares were slightly down
on Thursday morning, retreating from a five-week high in the
previous session on disappointment that the U.S. Federal Reserve
fell short of a full third quantitative easing or QE3 to
stimulate the U.S. economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPS)
ticked0.41 percent lower at 1,896.37 points as of 0205 GMT after
the Fed adopted a $267 billion extension of its Operation Twist
bond-buying programme, rather than the full QE3.
"The Fed's move disappointed market watchers, and there's
little upside influence as South Korea was predictably excluded
from MSCI reweightings," said Ryoo Yong-suk, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
Equity index provider MSCI kept South Korea and Taiwan in
its emerging market classification on Wednesday, citing
unresolved limitations on market accessibility and currency
convertibility for both markets.
South Korea has been under review for the upgrade for four
years.
Ryoo added that no foreseeable local momentum exists for the
Seoul bourse apart from second-quarter earnings forecasts
influencing individual stocks or sectors, the EU financial
minister's meeting on Thursday, and other developments in
resolving the euro zone debt crisis will drive the index.
Asian stocks edged down while commodities fell broadly on
Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve extended its Operation
Twist long-term bond buying programme, refraining from more
aggressive measures for monetary stimulus.
Among Seoul shares, Hi-mart Co Ltd fell -4.89
percent as of 0150 GMT as SK Networks Co Ltd and
Shinsegae Co Ltd announced on Wednesday it had
dropped out of the bidding to acquire a 65.25 percent stake in
the electronics retailer. Lotte Shopping announced
it entered a bid for Hi-mart.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.28 percent
despite news that a Dutch court ordered Apple Inc to
pay damages to Samsung over a patent violation in the
Netherlands. Some local analysts have revised
down forecasts for Samsung's second quarter earnings since last
week, citing falling prices of D-RAM and NAND Flash
semiconductors.
Trading on the main board was choppy with 1.44 trillion won
of shares changing hands near mid-session, 35 percent
of past 30-day average daily turnover, while advancing shares
outnumbered decliners 430 to 340.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down
0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.72 percent
higher.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)