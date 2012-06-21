* Weak China PMI data adds to Fed disappointment

* Hi-mart tumbles near 9 pct as initial bidders drop sale

* Investors wait decisive euro action for momentum

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as weak factory activity in China added to investor disappointment that the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered only a limited expansion of monetary stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.79 percent to close at 1,889.15 points, retreating from a five-week high in the previous session.

"Risk appetite was somewhat dampened as fears of a further slowdown in China's economy resurfaced due to soft PMI data," said Park Hyung-joong, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

He added that with Spain's long-term borrowing costs retreating just below the alarming level of 7 percent yield on Wednesday, many investors are waiting on the sidelines for decisive action to resolve the euro zone debt crisis at the European summit next week.

China's factory sector contracted for an eighth straight month in June, with export orders and prices turning in their weakest showing since early 2009, according to the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index on Thursday.

The weak China data came on the heels of disappointment that the Federal Reserve extended its long-term bond buying programme without signalling a more aggressive third round of quantitative easing, causing Asian peers to slip and commodities to drop broadly.

Energy stocks and steelmakers underperformed, with SK Innovation Co Ltd down 3.34 percent while Samsung Engineering Co Ltd fell 4.13 percent.

Investors were seen stocking up on defensive plays, with retailer Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd rallying 4.44 percent to emerge as a star performer.

Hi-mart Co Ltd tumbled 8.96 percent as SK Networks Co Ltd and Shinsegae Co Ltd announced on Wednesday it had dropped out of the bidding to acquire a 65.25 percent stake in the electronics retailer. Lotte Shopping announced it entered a bid for Hi-mart.

Some 3.74 trillion won ($3.25 billion) worth of shares changed hands, reaching 92 percent of the average turnover for the past 20 sessions, while advancing shares narrowly outnumbered decliners 415 to 402.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 0.97 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.13 percent higher.

Move on day -0.79 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +3.47 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)