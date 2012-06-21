* Weak China PMI data adds to Fed disappointment
* Hi-mart tumbles near 9 pct as initial bidders drop sale
* Investors wait decisive euro action for momentum
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as
weak factory activity in China added to investor disappointment
that the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered only a limited expansion
of monetary stimulus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.79 percent to close at 1,889.15 points, retreating from a
five-week high in the previous session.
"Risk appetite was somewhat dampened as fears of a further
slowdown in China's economy resurfaced due to soft PMI data,"
said Park Hyung-joong, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
He added that with Spain's long-term borrowing costs
retreating just below the alarming level of 7 percent yield on
Wednesday, many investors are waiting on the sidelines for
decisive action to resolve the euro zone debt crisis at the
European summit next week.
China's factory sector contracted for an eighth straight
month in June, with export orders and prices turning in their
weakest showing since early 2009, according to the HSBC Flash
Purchasing Managers Index on Thursday.
The weak China data came on the heels of disappointment that
the Federal Reserve extended its long-term bond buying programme
without signalling a more aggressive third round of quantitative
easing, causing Asian peers to slip and commodities to drop
broadly.
Energy stocks and steelmakers underperformed, with SK
Innovation Co Ltd down 3.34 percent while Samsung
Engineering Co Ltd fell 4.13 percent.
Investors were seen stocking up on defensive plays, with
retailer Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd rallying
4.44 percent to emerge as a star performer.
Hi-mart Co Ltd tumbled 8.96 percent as SK
Networks Co Ltd and Shinsegae Co Ltd
announced on Wednesday it had dropped out of the bidding to
acquire a 65.25 percent stake in the electronics retailer. Lotte
Shopping announced it entered a bid for Hi-mart.
Some 3.74 trillion won ($3.25 billion) worth of shares
changed hands, reaching 92 percent of the average turnover for
the past 20 sessions, while advancing shares narrowly
outnumbered decliners 415 to 402.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 0.97
percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.13
percent higher.
Move on day -0.79 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +3.47 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)