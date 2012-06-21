SEOUL, June 22 Seoul shares are likely to edge
down on Friday as U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in three
weeks the day before due to growing signs of a slowdown in
manufacturing growth worldwide.
"The local bourse already reflected some downside bets from
investors on China's weak industrial data during the previous
session, but risk appetite is likely to contract further on the
soft U.S. data and subsequent retreat in U.S. stocks," said Bae
Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Surveys showed on Thursday that weaker overseas demand
slowed U.S. factory growth for 11 months running, while business
activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth straight month
in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted for the eighth
month in a row.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.79 percent to close at 1,889.15 points on Thursday.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:05 GMT---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,325.51 -2.23% -30.180
USD/JPY 80.24 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.620 --
0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,565.45 0.00% 0.030
US CRUDE $78.27 0.09% 0.070
DOW JONES 12573.57 -1.96% -250.82
ASIA ADRS 114.42 -2.78% -3.27
----------------------------------------------------------------
