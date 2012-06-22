Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
SEOUL, June 22 Seoul shares edged lower in early trade on Friday, with investors offloading shares as soft U.S. industrial data on Thursday stoked worries over a slowdown in manufacturing growth worldwide.
Energy stocks fell early, with GS Holdings Corp shedding 2.9 percent, while SK Innovation Co Ltd declined 2.42 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.52 percent at 1,860.45 points at 0004 GMT.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
NEW YORK, June 8 Oil prices rebounded slightly on Thursday from Wednesday's deep sell-off, in part because of a slowdown in U.S. production, after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude caused the market to fall to one-month lows.