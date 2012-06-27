SEOUL, June 27 Seoul shares fell at the open on Wednesday to test key chart support seen near 1,800 points, with investors wary ahead of a crucial two-day summit of European leaders later in the week.

Automobile shares led the early decline. Hyundai Motor fell 1.7 percent and KIA Motors slipped 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.56 percent 1,807.55 as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)