* KOSPI briefly dips below key 1,800 point chart level * Auto shares rocked by strike worries, foreign selling * Crude refiners slump after S.Korea bans Iran oil By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 27 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday, weighed down by sharp declines in blue-chip automobile shares, to outpace declines in regional Asian peers, with investors casting a wary eye on the upcoming summit of European leaders. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.76 percent at 1,804.03 points as of 0150 GMT, briefly drifting below the psychologically-important 1,800 point chart level earlier in the session. Shares in Hyundai Motor and its sister brand KIA Motors, South Korea's two leading automakers and the second and third-largest components on the KOSPI by market capitalization respectively, both tumbled more than 4 percent during early trade on heavy foreign selling. On Wednesday, a spokesman for Hyundai's labour union said it would walk away from the negotiating table should the management fail to accept its demands at a scheduled meeting on Thursday. "The news of a possible labor union strike and portfolio adjustments by foreigners ahead of a key policy event in Europe acted as a double whammy which amplified losses," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. The main bourse is now poised for a fifth-straight losing session, with investors retaining a bearish mood amid doubts that the two-day European summit on June 28-29 will yield any tangible debt crisis solutions. "Germany has thrown down the gauntlet regarding the proposal of a common euro bond and these tension aren't painting an optimistic picture on the outcome of the summit with expectations already running low," Lee said. Crude oil refiners tumbled, after South Korea became the first major Asian consumer of Iranian crude to announce a halt to imports effective on July 1, stoking worries of supply crunch. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, slumped 3.4 percent while GS Holdings slid 2.3 percent. Offshore investors sold a net 127 billion won ($109.6 million) worth of shares, poised for a fourth straight selling session. The KOSPI index is now poised to fall more than 10 percent during the April-June period, erasing a 12 percent gain seen in the first quarter at its peak in Mid-March to turn lower for the year, buffeted by global growth worries and a renewed flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis. ($1 = 1158.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)