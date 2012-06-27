* KOSPI briefly dips below key 1,800 point chart level
* Auto shares rocked by strike worries, foreign selling
* Crude refiners slump after S.Korea bans Iran oil
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 27 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday,
weighed down by sharp declines in blue-chip automobile shares,
to outpace declines in regional Asian peers, with investors
casting a wary eye on the upcoming summit of European leaders.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.76 percent at 1,804.03 points as of 0150 GMT, briefly
drifting below the psychologically-important 1,800 point chart
level earlier in the session.
Shares in Hyundai Motor and its sister brand KIA
Motors, South Korea's two leading automakers and the
second and third-largest components on the KOSPI by market
capitalization respectively, both tumbled more than 4 percent
during early trade on heavy foreign selling.
On Wednesday, a spokesman for Hyundai's labour union said it
would walk away from the negotiating table should the management
fail to accept its demands at a scheduled meeting on Thursday.
"The news of a possible labor union strike and portfolio
adjustments by foreigners ahead of a key policy event in Europe
acted as a double whammy which amplified losses," said Lee
Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
The main bourse is now poised for a fifth-straight losing
session, with investors retaining a bearish mood amid doubts
that the two-day European summit on June 28-29 will yield any
tangible debt crisis solutions.
"Germany has thrown down the gauntlet regarding the proposal
of a common euro bond and these tension aren't painting an
optimistic picture on the outcome of the summit with
expectations already running low," Lee said.
Crude oil refiners tumbled, after South Korea became the
first major Asian consumer of Iranian crude to announce a halt
to imports effective on July 1, stoking worries of supply
crunch.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner,
slumped 3.4 percent while GS Holdings slid 2.3
percent.
Offshore investors sold a net 127 billion won ($109.6
million) worth of shares, poised for a fourth straight selling
session.
The KOSPI index is now poised to fall more than 10 percent
during the April-June period, erasing a 12 percent gain seen in
the first quarter at its peak in Mid-March to turn lower for the
year, buffeted by global growth worries and a renewed flare-up
in the euro zone debt crisis.
($1 = 1158.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)