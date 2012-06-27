SEOUL, June 27 Seoul shares erased early losses to close almost flat on Wednesday, lifted by a bargain-hunting rally in heavyweight Samsung Electronics, but overall the market was cautious ahead of a European Union summit later this week.

Samsung Electronics, which at 17 percent of the index value is KOSPI's largest component, reversed declines to gain 2.5 percent as value-seekers locked in bargains after the share's hefty fall in recent sessions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.01 percent lower to close at 1,817.65 points, rebounding from its earlier 1.2 percent fall which briefly took the index below the psychologically important 1,800 level. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)