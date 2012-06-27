SEOUL, June 28 Seoul shares are seen recovering on Thursday after a five-day skid due to encouraging U.S. data, although gains are likely to be capped with investors treading lightly ahead of a European summit. U.S. stocks posted their best gains in a week after data showed long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods had risen sharply more than expected in May and pending home sales hit a two-year high. European Union leaders go into a two-day meeting in Brussels more openly divided than at any time since the debt crisis erupted in Greece in 2010, with Germany fiercely resistant to the proposal of joint debt liability. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.01 percent lower to close at 1,817.65 points on Wednesday. ------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22: 14 GMT------------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,331.85 0.9% 11.860 USD/JPY 79.71 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.621 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,574.10 -0.02% -0.300 US CRUDE $80.47 0.32% 0.260 DOW JONES 12627.01 0.74% 92.34 ASIA ADRS 114.82 1.11% 1.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gains on data, rising oil prices >Bonds near flat in tight trading range >Euro falls for 3rd straight day on eve of EU summit >Oil tops $93 on Norway strike, US crude stocks fall (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)