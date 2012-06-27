SEOUL, June 28 Seoul shares are seen recovering
on Thursday after a five-day skid due to encouraging U.S. data,
although gains are likely to be capped with investors treading
lightly ahead of a European summit.
U.S. stocks posted their best gains in a week after data
showed long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods had risen sharply
more than expected in May and pending home sales hit a two-year
high.
European Union leaders go into a two-day meeting in Brussels
more openly divided than at any time since the debt crisis
erupted in Greece in 2010, with Germany fiercely resistant to
the proposal of joint debt liability.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.01 percent lower to close at 1,817.65 points on Wednesday.
------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22: 14
GMT-------------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,331.85 0.9% 11.860
USD/JPY 79.71 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.621 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,574.10 -0.02% -0.300
US CRUDE $80.47 0.32% 0.260
DOW JONES 12627.01 0.74% 92.34
ASIA ADRS 114.82 1.11% 1.26
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)