UPDATE 1-Italian investors take comfort from bank rescue plan
* Italy/Germany yield gap snaps back from 7-wk high (Updates throughout)
SEOUL, July 28 Seoul shares edged higher in early Thursday trade, poised to break a five-day skid on the back of encouraging U.S. data, although gains are likely to be capped with investors treading lightly ahead of a key European summit.
Early gains were led by shippers with Hanjin Shipping Holdings climbing 1.7 percent while STX Pan Ocean rose 1 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.27 percent at 1,822.54 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Italy/Germany yield gap snaps back from 7-wk high (Updates throughout)
NEW YORK, June 8 Addepar, a Silicon Valley-based startup that helps wealth management firms get a more comprehensive view of their clients' assets, has raised $140 million in a round led by Valor Equity Partners, 8VC and investment manager Harald McPike.