BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank appoints Louisa W W Cheang as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive
* rose W M LEE will retire from bank and will cease to be vice-chairman and chief executive of bank with effect from 1 July 2017
SEOUL, June 28 Seoul shares closed flat on Thursday after a choppy, rangebound trading session, with investors reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of a key, two-day summit of European leaders.
Shippers posted modest gains, as Hanjin Shipping Holdings rose 2.1 percent, while CJ Korea Express advanced 2.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.08 percent higher to close at 1,819.19 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing Jeremy Laurence)
* Dispute over valuation of major start-ups (Adds shares, company, analyst comment)