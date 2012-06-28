* Trading choppy as investors hold bets ahead key summit
* Hi-mart falls for a 6th day, down 22 pct during the
stretch
* Korean Air up 0.9 pct after 400 bln won defense contract
* KOSPI set for near 10 pct fall for the second quarter
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 28 South Korean shares ended little
changed on Thursday after a choppy session, with investors
reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of a summit of European
leaders starting later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
a scant 0.08 percent higher at 1,819.18 points.
Deeply divided EU leaders are due to begin a two-day meeting
later on Thursday to discuss strategies to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis, but expectations for a breakthrough are low as
Germany wants to focus on the bloc's fundamental problems and is
putting up stiff resistance against emergency
action.
"The summit has faded heavily from the market picture, and
apart from a heavy falling out between the divided camps or a
dramatic last-minute compromise, share reaction may be minimal,"
said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"The focus is now shifting towards corporate earnings in the
second quarter and beyond, which indicates more volatility in
individual shares while the broader market looks to stage a slow
recovery with the 1,800 level as the floor," he said.
Sentiment received a slim boost on data showing a sharp
rebound in demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods,
while a gauge of planned business spending increased and pending
home sales rose in May.
Some 3.1 trillion won ($2.7 billion) worth of shares
exchanging hands, 84.7 percent of average daily turnover
recorded in June.
Bearish foreign investors extended their selling run to a
fifth-straight session, offloading a net 65.7 billion won worth
of shares on Thursday.
Shippers posted modest gains on higher freight rates, with
CJ Korea Express advancing 2.2 percent and Hanjin
Shipping Holdings rising 1.8 percent.
Hi-mart shares fell for a sixth-straight day,
tumbling 4.9 percent for the session and 22.8 percent during the
losing stretch, still reeling from investor disappointment after
private equity fund MBK partners was selected as the preferred
bidder for its majority stake over widely-tipped frontrunner
Lotte Shopping.
Korean Air shares rose 0.9 percent after being
selected by the Defense Acquisition Procurement Agency (DAPA),
South Korea's defense purchase arm, to upgrade the navy's fleet
of P-3 maritime surveillance aircraft in a contract worth 400
billion won.
Friday is the last trading day for the KOSPI in the second
quarter. It is poised to fall nearly 10 percent during the
April-June period.
Move on day +0.08 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -0.35 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1156.2250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)