* Trading choppy as investors hold bets ahead key summit * Hi-mart falls for a 6th day, down 22 pct during the stretch * Korean Air up 0.9 pct after 400 bln won defense contract * KOSPI set for near 10 pct fall for the second quarter By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 28 South Korean shares ended little changed on Thursday after a choppy session, with investors reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of a summit of European leaders starting later in the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed a scant 0.08 percent higher at 1,819.18 points. Deeply divided EU leaders are due to begin a two-day meeting later on Thursday to discuss strategies to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, but expectations for a breakthrough are low as Germany wants to focus on the bloc's fundamental problems and is putting up stiff resistance against emergency action. "The summit has faded heavily from the market picture, and apart from a heavy falling out between the divided camps or a dramatic last-minute compromise, share reaction may be minimal," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. "The focus is now shifting towards corporate earnings in the second quarter and beyond, which indicates more volatility in individual shares while the broader market looks to stage a slow recovery with the 1,800 level as the floor," he said. Sentiment received a slim boost on data showing a sharp rebound in demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods, while a gauge of planned business spending increased and pending home sales rose in May. Some 3.1 trillion won ($2.7 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands, 84.7 percent of average daily turnover recorded in June. Bearish foreign investors extended their selling run to a fifth-straight session, offloading a net 65.7 billion won worth of shares on Thursday. Shippers posted modest gains on higher freight rates, with CJ Korea Express advancing 2.2 percent and Hanjin Shipping Holdings rising 1.8 percent. Hi-mart shares fell for a sixth-straight day, tumbling 4.9 percent for the session and 22.8 percent during the losing stretch, still reeling from investor disappointment after private equity fund MBK partners was selected as the preferred bidder for its majority stake over widely-tipped frontrunner Lotte Shopping. Korean Air shares rose 0.9 percent after being selected by the Defense Acquisition Procurement Agency (DAPA), South Korea's defense purchase arm, to upgrade the navy's fleet of P-3 maritime surveillance aircraft in a contract worth 400 billion won. Friday is the last trading day for the KOSPI in the second quarter. It is poised to fall nearly 10 percent during the April-June period. Move on day +0.08 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -0.35 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1156.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)