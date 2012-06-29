SEOUL, June 29 Seoul shares rose on Friday after
an afternoon rally to reverse earlier falls, lifted by an
agreement by European leaders to use the region's bailout fund
to recapitalise troubled banks directly, easing worries over
Spain and Italy's debt burdens.
Financial stocks surged on the news. Woori Finance Holdings
jumped 5.1 percent, while Shinhan Finance Group
gained 4.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.9 percent to close at 1,854.01 points but still wrapped up the
second quarter with a decline of nearly 8 percent, erasing the
bulk of its gains made in the January-March period.
