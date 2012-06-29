* EU bond pledge in latter-half of trade sparks broad rally
* Banks outperform, cheer direct lending from EU bailout
fund
* Hyundai Motor buck trends to fall 0.6 pct as strike looms
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 29 South Korea shares reversed early
losses to end nearly 2 percent higher on Friday, lifted by an
unexpected agreement by European leaders to use the region's
bailout fund to directly recapitalize troubled banks and ease
pressure on Spain and Italy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.9 percent to 1,854.01 points, but still wrapped up the second
quarter with a loss of nearly 8 percent, erasing the bulk of the
gains made earlier in the year.
The benchmark index is now up 1.5 percent for the year to
date, after rising as much as 12 percent at its 2012 peak in
mid-March.
European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy announced a goal
to create a supervisory mechanism involving the European Central
Bank to directly shore up cash-strapped banks without adding to
sovereign debt by the end of this year.
The news triggered a broad market rally across the board,
lifting all 19 KRX industry sub-indices into positive territory,
with the number of winning shares more than doubling losers at
583 to 248.
Bank shares outperformed, with Woori Finance Holdings
jumping 5.1 percent and Shinhan Finance Group
gaining 4.2 percent.
But many analysts warned that the EU's emergency action only
represented a temporary fix, and that more fundamental problems
at the heart of the crisis will need to be addressed to calm
investors in the long-run.
"A direct line of support for banks without incurring
sovereign debt and (they) dropped preferred creditor status for
bailout loans... all of these things are good, but nothing more
than a band-aid treatment for those countries already being
stifled between piles of debt and sluggish growth," said Kim
Byung-yun, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Trading picked up sharply following the summit agreement
after a choppy morning session, with 3.8 trillion won ($3.3
billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on the main board,
slightly higher than the average daily turnover of 3.6 trillion
won recorded in June.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 2.1 percent
while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.7 percent
higher.
Hyundai Motor bucked the trend, edging 0.6
percent lower after its labor union said on Thursday that it had
walked out of negotiations with management after failed wage
talks and would take necessary steps to go on
strike.
Move on day +1.91 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +1.54 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1154.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)