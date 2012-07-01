SEOUL, July 2 Seoul shares are expected to rise on Monday as investors cheer an agreement by euro zone leaders to help ease soaring debt costs in Italy and Spain and directly recapitalise cash-strapped regional banks. "Given the low expectations heading into the summit, these measures were definitely a positive surprise, not just for the short term but for long-term stability in the euro zone," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at HMC Securities. Under pressure to prevent a catastrophic breakup of their single currency, euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets to support troubled member states. However, gains could be capped due to nagging global growth worries, with factory activity in China and Japan slumping to seven-month lows. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.9 percent to 1,854.01 points on Friday, but still wrapped up the second quarter with a loss of nearly 8 percent, erasing the bulk of the gains made earlier in the year. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,362.16 2.49% 33.120 USD/JPY 79.87 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.643 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,596.91 -0.01% -0.080 US CRUDE $84.56 -0.47% -0.400 DOW JONES 12880.09 2.20% 277.83 ASIA ADRS 118.96 3.34% 3.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends weak quarter with a bang >US bonds fall as EU summit deal eases safety bid >Euro soars on EU deal; investors remain cautious >Oil posts fourth biggest daily gain on record ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX ** South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's fourth-biggest NAND flash memory chipmaker, completed a new semiconductor line that will help meet rising demand for data-storage chips used in Apple's smartphones and tablets. **HANWHA CORP, HANWHA CHEMICAL CORP ** South Korea's Hanwha Group said on Friday it was considering acquiring insolvent German solar cell maker Q Cells SE , according to a spokesman for Hanwha Corp. The spokesman said he could not confirm or deny a local media report that said subsidiary Hanwha Chemical Corp was currently conducting due diligence on Q Cells. **WOONGJIN COWAY, GS RETAIL CO LTD ** At least two South Korean firms including GS Retail Co Ltd said on Friday that they had entered bids to acquire a stake in water purifier manufacturer Woongjin Coway . **LG INTERNATIONAL ** South Korea's LG International has dropped its bid for the Wilkie Creek coal mine in Australia owned by U.S. miner Peabody Energy Corp. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)