* EU agreement to buoy markets for the long-haul * Laggard oil refiners, shipbuilders outperform * LG Int'l up 8 pct on $212 mln Indonesia mine deal By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 2 Seoul shares edged higher on Monday morning, poised for a third-straight winning session as investors welcomed an agreement by euro zone leaders to directly recapitalize the region's troubled banks and ease soaring debt costs in Spain and Italy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.22 percent at 1,858.06 points as of 0135 GMT. "Europe has finally answered its wake-up call, realizing the extent of its problems and taking substantial, long-term measures to bring stability to the markets," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "There are questions remaining to be answered, however, among which is whether the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) in its current capacity is adequate for bank recapitalization and where the additional funds will be sourced from if it is not," he added. Additional policy action clues may be found at an ECB rate meeting on Thursday, where most economists polled by Reuters are expecting a cut in borrowing costs. Early gains were highlighted by laggard crude-oil refiners, with SK Innovation climbing 4 percent while S-Oil gained 3.1 percent. Shipyards also rallied on the EU pledge to directly inject funds into the region's cash-strapped banks, which make up the main global hub of shipping finance. Samsung Heavy Industries rose 3.6 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advanced 2.1 percent. Investors showed a muted reaction to data showing factory activity in China and Japan slumping to their lowest respective levels in 7-months, which was seen as widely expected. "The data wasn't good, but it was expected to be so and it slightly exceeded forecasts even, so it won't have much of an impact on sentiment," Oh said. Shares in LG International jumped more than 8 percent on Monday after the South Korean trading house said it had acquired a 242.8 billion won ($212 million) stake in an Indonesian coal mine, announced via a regulatory filing on Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.9 percent to close at 1,854.01 points on Friday, but still wrapped up the second quarter with a loss of nearly 8 percent, erasing the bulk of its gains earlier in the year. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)