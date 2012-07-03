* Weak global factory data fuels fresh stimulus hopes

* Hi-mart up 5.5 pct after reports say MBK dropped bid

* Hyundai Heavy up more than 3 pct after $1.2 bln order

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 3 South Korean shares climbed to a one-and-a-half week high on Tuesday as further signs of sputtering world economic growth fueled hopes of additional easing measures from global policymakers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.97 percent at 1,869.52 points as of 0220 GMT.

U.S. manufacturing fell short of expectations to shrink for the first time in three years while factory activity in Europe, China, and Japan all painted a similarly grim picture, data showed on Monday

"Despite the soft data, investors feel this continued sign of weakness may put the Fed under more pressure and force its hand into doing something," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

Following a deal by euro zone leaders over the weekend to support the region's debt-saddled peripheral economies and shore up troubled banks, investors are hoping the European Central Bank will be singing the same tune when it holds its policy rate meeting on Thursday, with the majority of economists polled by Reuters expecting a rate cut.

"The market is enjoying the mood right now with the ECB in all likelihood poised to follow in the same footsteps as European leaders who have taken substantial measures to address their problems and calm fears of a system risk," said Han.

Laggard crude oil refiners outperformed, as SK Innovation rose 3.2 percent while GS Holdings gained 3 percent.

Hi-mart soared 5.5 percent after local media said South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners, selected as the preferred bidder for a $650 million stake sale in the electronics retailer, had dropped out of the bidding.

Shares in Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's top shareholder, fell 1.5 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industries extended gains to climb 3.1 percent after winning a $1.2 billion order to build 10 container vessels for an unspecified European client.

Large-cap technology stocks also lent support, as LG Electronics climbed 3.3 percent while screenmaker LG Display advanced 2.1 percent.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)