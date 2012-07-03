* Weak global factory data fuels fresh stimulus hopes
* Hi-mart up 5.5 pct after reports say MBK dropped bid
* Hyundai Heavy up more than 3 pct after $1.2 bln order
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 3 South Korean shares climbed to a
one-and-a-half week high on Tuesday as further signs of
sputtering world economic growth fueled hopes of additional
easing measures from global policymakers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.97 percent at 1,869.52 points as of 0220 GMT.
U.S. manufacturing fell short of expectations to shrink for
the first time in three years while factory activity in Europe,
China, and Japan all painted a similarly grim picture, data
showed on Monday
"Despite the soft data, investors feel this continued sign
of weakness may put the Fed under more pressure and force its
hand into doing something," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at
Shinhan Securities.
Following a deal by euro zone leaders over the weekend to
support the region's debt-saddled peripheral economies and shore
up troubled banks, investors are hoping the European Central
Bank will be singing the same tune when it holds its policy rate
meeting on Thursday, with the majority of economists polled by
Reuters expecting a rate cut.
"The market is enjoying the mood right now with the ECB in
all likelihood poised to follow in the same footsteps as
European leaders who have taken substantial measures to address
their problems and calm fears of a system risk," said Han.
Laggard crude oil refiners outperformed, as SK Innovation
rose 3.2 percent while GS Holdings
gained 3 percent.
Hi-mart soared 5.5 percent after local media
said South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners, selected as
the preferred bidder for a $650 million stake sale in the
electronics retailer, had dropped out of the
bidding.
Shares in Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's top
shareholder, fell 1.5 percent.
Hyundai Heavy Industries extended gains to climb
3.1 percent after winning a $1.2 billion order to build 10
container vessels for an unspecified European
client.
Large-cap technology stocks also lent support, as LG
Electronics climbed 3.3 percent while screenmaker LG
Display advanced 2.1 percent.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)