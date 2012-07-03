BRIEF-Steadfast Group to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers
* Announces agreement to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 3 Seoul shares rose to a two-week closing high on Tuesday, as further signs of sputtering world economic growth fueled hopes of additional easing measures from global policymakers.
Laggard crude oil refiners outperformed, with SK Innovation rallying 4.6 percent and GS Holdings gaining 4.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.87 percent to close at 1,867.82 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Announces agreement to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's stock market rebounded in early trade on Thursday after losing 9.7 percent since neighbouring Arab states cut diplomatic and trade relations with it early this week, while an overnight plunge in oil prices weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse.