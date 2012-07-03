* Laggard crude refiners, shipyards outperform
* Hi-mart rallies 7.6 pct after MBK bid hits snag
* Automakers fall on post-earnings profit taking
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 3 South Korean shares finished at a
two-week high on Tuesday, as further signs of sputtering world
economic growth fuelled hopes of additional stimulus action from
global policymakers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed
0.87 percent to close at 1,867.82 points, a touch off the
session high of 1,871.08 points.
The market shrugged off data showing weaker-than-expected
U.S. manufacturing which fell for the first time in three years
while factory activity in Europe, China, and Japan all painted a
similarly grim picture.
"Investors are banking on a string of easing actions from
central banks across the globe, with a potentially busy calendar
of policy events foreseen in the near term such as a rate cut by
the European Central Bank and more easing measures from the U.S.
Federal Reserve," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI
Investment & Securities.
The European Central Bank holds its policy rate meeting on
Thursday, where the majority of economists polled by Reuters are
forecasting a cut in borrowing costs.
Beaten down energy shares and shipbuilders outperformed,
with SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil
refiner, rallying 4.6 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering soared 6.1 percent.
Hi-mart soared 7.6 percent after its
shareholders rejected a request by private equity fund MBK
Partners to extend its exclusive negotiating rights to a
majority stake in the electronics retailer.
The move reopens the door to a bid by retail giant Lotte
Shopping Co, long regarded as the favourite to land
the deal and seen as a better fit in terms of corporate synergy
effects for Hi-mart.
Shares in Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's top
shareholder, edged 0.5 percent higher.
Hyundai Heavy Industries extended gains to climb
4.9 percent after winning a $1.2 billion order to build 10
container vessels for an unspecified European
client.
Samsung Electronics closed a touch higher,
ending up 0.1 percent after surrendering a bulk of its early
gains following a U.S. court rejecting Samsung's request to lift
its U.S. sales ban of its Galaxy Tab 10.1, a bitter setback in
its ongoing global patent war with Apple Inc
.
Auto shares bucked trends to underperform the broader
market, knocked down by post-earnings profit taking as KIA
Motors fell 2.4 percent while Hyundai Motor
dipped 1.7 percent.
KIA and Hyundai both added modest gains to their June auto
sales compared to the year before.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.96
percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ gained
0.71 percent.
Move on day +0.87 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +2.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)