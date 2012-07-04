SEOUL, July 4 Seoul shares rose close to the market open on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors rode bullish sentiments on hopes of fresh stimulus measures from global policymakers.

Early gains were led by large-cap technology shares, with LG Display rising 2.5 percent and Samsung Electronics up 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.55 percent at 1,878.17 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)