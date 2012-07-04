* Hi-mart, Eugene shares jump on report of preferred bidder decision

* LG Display gains 3.6 pct, analysts see turnaround to profits in Q3

* Auto shares rebound after post-earning profit-takers clear out

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 4 Seoul shares logged modest gains on Wednesday morning, extending gains from the previous session as investors rode bullish sentiment on hopes that global central banks will take fresh stimulus action.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.28 percent at 1,873.01 points as of 0152 GMT.

"Share momentum has slowed a bit on the lack of any new headlines, but the market is still moving up solely on existing risk-on sentiment," said an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The market has taken a bullish turn since the weekend agreement by European leaders to aid the region's troubled banks and ease refinancing pressure on its debt-stricken peripheral economies, with analysts widely expecting the European Central Bank to follow up with a rate cut and new liquidity measures when it convenes on Thursday for its policy meeting.

LG Display shares rose for a fifth straight session, up 3.6 percent as analysts forecast a turnaround to profit for the screenmaker in the third quarter after it languished in the red for six straight quarters.

Shares in Hi-mart jumped 9.7 percent after local media said Lotte Shopping had been selected as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in South Korea's largest electronics retailer, a day after sources close to the matter said prospective buyer MBK Partners had dropped out of the bidding.

An official for Lotte Shopping was not immediately available for comment, while a spokesman at Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's largest shareholder, said Eugene could not confirm the report.

Eugene Corp shares spiked 13 percent following the report while Lotte Shopping shares rose 4 percent.

Blue-chip automobile shares rebounded from underperforming in the previous session, following a flurry of profit-taking after Hyundai and KIA published earnings on Tuesday.

Hyundai Motor gained 1.3 percent while KIA Motors edged up 0.4 percent.

The benchmark KOSPI rose 0.87 percent to a two-week closing high of 1,867.82 points on Tuesday. (Editing by Eric Meijer)