* KOSPI extend gains from Tuesday's two-week high on hopes
for easing
* Hi-mart, Eugene shares jump as Lotte wins preferred bidder
status
* Automakers rebound after post-earnings profit-takers
cleared out
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 4 South Korean shares edged higher
on Wednesday, extending gains from a two-week closing high set
the previous session as investors relished the prospect of
additional policy measures from global central banks to support
stuttering growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.35 percent to close at 1,874.45 points.
"Gains were less pronounced today after a steep rise on
Tuesday, but optimism is still very much in the air with
investors embracing the prospects of fresh easing steps from the
European Central Bank," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
European Central Bank policymakers will convene for a
closely watched policy rate meeting on Thursday, where the bank
is expected to cut its main refinancing rate to a historical low
from its current 1 percent.
"Although there are also faint hopes for additional easing
measures such as the resumption of the bank's bond-buying
program or another long-term refinancing operation, the market
should come out satisfied enough with just the rate cut," Lee
said.
Bullish views enticed foreign investors to buy into riskier
assets, as offshore players snapped up a net 176.1 billion won
($154.7 million) worth of shares, the highest net daily amount
in two weeks, setting a three-day buying streak in the process.
Blue-chip tech heavyweights outperformed, with Samsung
Electronics closing 1.4 percent higher while LG
Display outperformed peers with a 2.7 percent gain
after analysts forecasted it would snap a six-quarter
loss-making streak to revert to profits in the third quarter.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed 0.39
percent higher.
Shares in Hi-mart surged 11.2 percent after
selecting Lotte Shopping as the preferred bidder for
a controlling stake in South Korea's largest electronics
retailer, shortly after sources told Reuters that MBK Partners
had dropped out of the bidding.
Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's largest stakeholder, saw
its shares jump by the daily trading limit of 15 percent
following the news.
Automakers recovered following a pullback on Tuesday's
session, where profit-takers cashed out after Hyundai Motor
and KIA Motors released positive June
sales data to wrap up a solid first-half of 2012.
Hyundai rebounded 1.7 percent while KIA rose 1.4 percent.
Looking ahead, the market is expected to be quiet on
Thursday as investors await the results of the ECB meeting and
with the U.S. financial markets remaining closed on Wednesday
for the Independence Day holiday.
Move on day +0.35 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +2.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1138.2250 won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Robert Birsel)