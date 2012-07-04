SEOUL, July 5 Seoul shares are seen trapped in a narrow range on Thursday, with investors reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of a closely watched policy rate meeting by the European Central Bank. "With a lack of cues from the U.S. market which was closed overnight and the market waiting to see what cards the ECB will put on the table, trading looks to be constrained and aimless today," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Analysts expect the ECB to cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, and it may take more "non-standard" measures - such as reactivating its own bond-buying program or offering banks fresh liquidity. U.S. financial markets were closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.35 percent to close at 1,874.45 points on Wednesday. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,374.02 0.62% 8.510 USD/JPY 79.86 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,615.19 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE $86.99 -0.76% -0.670 DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43 ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- >U.S. MARKETS CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY FOR PUBLIC HOLIDAY >Treasuries dip as investors cash in on gains >Euro dips, weak data adds to ECB rate cut bets >Oil slides below $100, focus on grim economy ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LOTTE SHOPPING ** Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's placed Lotte Shopping on negative credit watch after it was selected as the preferred bidder for a majority stake in electronics retailer Hi-mart, with Fitch saying the potentially debt-funded purchase may have a detrimental effect on Lotte's credit profile. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)