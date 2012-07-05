BRIEF-Alza files for delisting from Barcelona Stock Exchange
* FILES DOCUMENTS FOR DELISTING FROM BARCELONA STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, July 5 Seoul shares were nearly flat early on Thursday, with investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of a closely watched policy rate meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.07 percent at 1,873.09 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* FILES DOCUMENTS FOR DELISTING FROM BARCELONA STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BAKU, June 7 International Bank of Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said on Wednesday a London court had supported its request to prevent creditors pursuing legal action in the United Kingdom, giving it time to restructure $3.3 billion in debt.