SEOUL, July 5 Seoul shares were nearly flat early on Thursday, with investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of a closely watched policy rate meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.07 percent at 1,873.09 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)