* Trading subdued as investors awaitof ECB decision
* Halla jumps 13 pct on Visteon intent to buy remaining
stake
* Hi-mart extend gains after Lotte picked as preferred
bidder
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 5 South Korean shares drifted lower
on Thursday, but losses were capped by caution ahead of a
European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day which
could provide more support for reeling euro zone economies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
0.15 percent lower at 1,871.58 points as of 0225 GMT.
The ECB is widely expected to cut its main refinancing rate
by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.75 percent, according to
a majority of economists surveyed in a Reuters poll, and many
market watchers also hope it will take more "non-standard"
measures such as the resumption of its shelved bond-buying.
"European leaders may have opened the possibility of the ESM
(European Stability Mechanism) being utilised for a bond-buying
operation, but it is still far from ready with many regulatory
hurdles to overcome including the creation of a supervisory
body," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"For immediate support, they have the option of reviving the
SMP (Securities Markets Programme) to buy bonds, which would be
an extra boost to bullish sentiment if it is executed," he said.
Traders were deprived of further market cues as U.S. markets
were closed on Wednesday for the July 4 holiday.
Some 1.3 trillion won ($1.14 billion) worth of shares
exchanged hands on the main bourse by late morning, 33 percent
of the average daily turnover logged so far in July.
Laggard oil refiners and petrochemical shares posted modest
gains, with GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's
second-largest refiner, gaining 1.1 percent and LG Chem
advancing 2.5 percent.
Shares in Hall Climate Control Corp surged 13
percent to an all-time intraday high after its controlling stake
owner, U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp, said it
will buy out Halla's remaining stake for $805 million to take
full ownership of the company.
Hi-mart shares gained 2.8 percent, poised for a
four-day rally and extending sharp gains from the previous
session when Lotte Shopping was selected as the
preferred bidder for the controlling stake in South Korea's
largest electronics retailer.
Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's largest stakeholder, saw
its shares jump 6.7 percent.
($1 = 1135.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)