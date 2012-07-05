* Trade rangebound and choppy amid wait-and-see attitude
* Investors rotate into cheap, battered cyclical stocks
* Halla surges after Visteon intent to buy remaining stake
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 5 The eyecatching move on a flat day
for South Korean shares on Thursday was an 11.6 pct surge by
Halla Climate Control, after majority stakeholder
U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp said it will buy
out the remaining shares.
Visteon said it would offer some $800 million to take full
control of the air conditioner maker, which generates 60 percent
of its revenues from Hyundai Motor Group, though
analysts warned that a key shareholder may hold out for more.
Otherwise, the market was locked in holding pattern, with
investors awaiting an interest rate decision from the European
Central Bank that is expected to set the tone globally by
supporting risk appetite.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.06 percent higher at 1,875.49 points after trading in a
narrow band of roughly 1,865-1,880.
Laggard crude oil refiners and petrochemical shares
outperformed on bargain-hunting as GS Holdings, the
parent of South Korea's second-largest refiner, gained 1.5
percent and LG Chem rallied 3.6 percent.
"Investors were seen rotating into cheap, battered stocks,
reducing their heavy portfolio exposure to blue-chip technology
shares whose lofty second-quarter profit expectations have been
dented by global economic woes," said Lim Soo-gyun, an analyst
at Samsung Securities.
For the most part, investors held back from taking fresh
positions ahead of the ECB meeting, with the central bank
expected to cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to
an all-time low of 0.75 percent, according to the majority of
economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.
"The market is digging its heels for now, reserving their
action until the results of the ECB meeting and Friday's U.S.
jobs data are released," Lim said.
Trading, the thinnest so far this month with some 3.5
trillion won ($3.1 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on
the main bourse, was further subdued in the wake of Wednesday's
Independence Day holiday in the United States that deprived
investors of fresh market cues.
Hi-mart shares edged up 0.9 percent, setting a
four-day rally and extending sharp gains from the previous
session when Lotte Shopping was selected as the
preferred bidder for a controlling stake in South Korea's
largest electronics retailer.
Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's largest stakeholder, saw
its shares rise 2.4 percent. percent.
Move on day +0.06 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +2.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1135.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)