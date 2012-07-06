* Market activity muted ahead of release of U.S. jobs data
* Samsung Electronics down on profit-taking with Q2 profit
on target
* Woongjin up on report GS Retail selected to bid for
subsidiary
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 6 Seoul shares edged lower on Friday
morning, with investors withholding bets pending further
economic cues from U.S. jobs data later in the day, following a
muted market response to action by central banks to boost the
flagging global economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.38 percent at 1,868.44 points as of 0152 GMT.
The European Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate to a
record low 0.75 percent, as widely expected, while China lowered
its lending rate to 6 percent, a surprise move that follows a
similar unanticipated rate cut last month.
But the reaction among market players was muted, with
investors wary about underlying growth concerns underscored by
the loosening action as they look ahead to the U.S. non-farm
payrolls report due later on Friday for fresh clues on the
health of the global economy.
Bourse-heavyweight and market bellwether Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd reversed slim early gains with a 1.9 percent
decline on post-earnings profit-taking after the electronics
giant estimated profit for April-June at $5.9 billion on Friday
morning, a quarterly record but also in line with analyst
expectations.
"Samsung Electronics faced some selling pressure today after
estimating earnings to be on par with market expectations, but
the market in general is hunkering down to wait for the U.S.
jobs data," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment &
Securities.
Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd rallied 3.4 percent
after local media said GS Retail Co Ltd had been
selected as preferred bidder for a 31 percent, $780 million
stake in Woongjin's subsidiary water purifier maker Woongjin
Coway Co Ltd.
GS Retail rose 1 percent following the report.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)