SEOUL, July 6 Seoul shares fell on Friday, weighed down by losses in heavyweight Samsung Electronics , while the overall market was subdued ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data later in the day.

Samsung Electronics shares fell 2 percent on post-earnings profit-taking after the company estimated second quarter profit at $5.9 billion, in line with market expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.92 percent to close at 1,858.21 points, (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)