July 9 Samsung Electronics' shares fell to a five-month intraday low on Monday, declining more than 3 percent and appeared on track for a third consecutive losing session.

On Friday, Samsung announced a record quarterly profit estimate of $5.9 billion in the April-June period, in line with forecasts, albeit attached with worries that the euro-zone debt crisis could be denting demand in its television and home appliance markets. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Matt Driskill)