* Samsung hits 5-mth low, demand seen vulnerable
* Cyclical shares battered on global economic woes
* SK C&C down after picking up FTC fine over funneled
contracts
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 9 South Korean shares fell on Monday
as weaker-than-expected U.S. jos data reinforced worries that
global growth was faltering, prompting investors to sell
consumer dicretionary and cyclical stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.8 percent at 1,843.66 points as of 0153 GMT.
"Looking at the week ahead, there are precious few positives
to look forward to, with Chinese data expected to show soft
readings after the disappointing U.S. jobs data, highlighting
fundamental weakness across a broad front," said Lim Soo-kyun,
an analyst at Samsung Securities.
China will release second-quarter GDP data on Friday, with
growth expected to have fallen to a three-year low of 7.6
percent, according to a Reuters poll. Other Chinese data due for
release this week includes inflation, loan growth, trade and
retail sales figures.
U.S. job growth fell short of forecasts by adding a meager
80,000 jobs in June, insufficient to lower the country's
unemployment rate and piling more pressure on the Federal
Reserve to launch a new round of monetary stimulus to support
the flagging economy.
The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting due
to be released on Thursday may offer fresh clues on another
round of quantitative easing, but following a triple easing
action by the European Central Bank, Britain, and China last
week that left investors unimpressed, analysts feel the market
has become desensitized to easing action.
Tech-giant Samsung Electronics was poised for
its third-straight losing session, falling as much as 3 percent
to a 5-month low in early trade on worries about weakening
demand, despite estimating record quarterly profits on Friday,
in line with analyst forecasts.
Growth-linked cyclical stocks led the decline, as Hyundai
Engineering & Construction, South Korea's largest
builder, slumped 4.8 percent while crude oil refiner SK
Innovation fell 2.4 percent.
Bank shares also tumbled as Spain's financial woes returned
back to the spotlight after the country's borrowing costs topped
the critical 7 percent level, while those in Italy also soared.
Hana Financial Group fell 2.7 percent while
Shinhan Financial Group declined 1.8 percent.
Shares in SK C&C fell 3.3 percent after South Korea's Fair
Trades Commission slapped it with a 34.6 billion won ($30.4
million) fine after finding it guilty of excessively funneled
business contracts received from its parent SK Group.
($1 = 1137.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)