SEOUL, July 10 Seoul shares are set to tread a narrow range on Tuesday, as investors take to the sidelines and await the results of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting to provide fresh market cues. On day one of the European finance heads' summit, participants were set to grant Spain another year to reach its budget deficit goals but remained at odds over details of bank bailout and bond-buying plans agreed last month. "The expectations out of this meeting may be low, but there was a similar opinion divide heading into last month's EU summit which yielded surprise results, so investors aren't about to give up hope and throw in the towel just yet," said Gwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Global policymakers are under pressure to take action to shore up the flagging economy with the latest warning signs coming from weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data. Three senior U.S. Federal Reserve officials backed a third round of bond purchases, pointing to high unemployment and sluggish growth, although a fourth official reiterated his opposition to a new round of stimulus. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.2 percent on Monday to a one-week closing low of 1,836.13 points. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,352.46 -0.16% -2.220 USD/JPY 79.56 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.513 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,588.39 0.11% 1.740 US CRUDE $85.61 -0.44% -0.380 DOW JONES 12736.29 -0.28% -36.18 ASIA ADRS 117.45 -0.72% -0.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St slips on global economic worries >Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus >Euro up from 2-year low but gains seen as tenuous >Brent crude above $100 as Norway lockout looms ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** Samsung Electronics defeated Apple in the latest spat in the rivals' patent wars when a British judge ruled Samsung's Galaxy tablets did not infringe the U.S company's designs for the iPad because they were "not as cool". **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Hyundai Motor Co has been sued by a consumer watchdog in the U.S. for allegedly misleading consumers sensitive to high gas prices into believing its 2011 and 2012 Elantra models are more fuel efficient than they actually are. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)