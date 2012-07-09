SEOUL, July 10 Seoul shares are set to tread a
narrow range on Tuesday, as investors take to the sidelines and
await the results of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting to
provide fresh market cues.
On day one of the European finance heads' summit,
participants were set to grant Spain another year to reach its
budget deficit goals but remained at odds over details of bank
bailout and bond-buying plans agreed last month.
"The expectations out of this meeting may be low, but there
was a similar opinion divide heading into last month's EU summit
which yielded surprise results, so investors aren't about to
give up hope and throw in the towel just yet," said Gwak
Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
Global policymakers are under pressure to take action to
shore up the flagging economy with the latest warning signs
coming from weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data.
Three senior U.S. Federal Reserve officials backed a third
round of bond purchases, pointing to high unemployment and
sluggish growth, although a fourth official reiterated his
opposition to a new round of stimulus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.2 percent on Monday to a one-week closing low of 1,836.13
points.
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
Samsung Electronics defeated Apple in the
latest spat in the rivals' patent wars when a British judge
ruled Samsung's Galaxy tablets did not infringe the U.S
company's designs for the iPad because they were "not as
cool".
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
Hyundai Motor Co has been sued by a consumer
watchdog in the U.S. for allegedly misleading consumers
sensitive to high gas prices into believing its 2011 and 2012
Elantra models are more fuel efficient than they actually
are.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)