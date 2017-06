SEOUL, July 10 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday after weak imports by China stoked worries about deteriorating domestic demand in the world's second largest economy, broadening concerns about flagging global growth.

Growth-sensitive cyclical stocks underperformed, most notably petrochemicals, with Samsung Fine Chemicals falling 2.3 percent while LG Chem shed 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.36 percent to close at 1,829.45 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)