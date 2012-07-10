SEOUL, July 11 Seoul shares are poised for a weak start on Wednesday with overhanging global growth worries dragging on the market, although losses may be limited by technical support near the psychologically-important 1,800 point level. "Sluggish growth is now appearing to manifest itself in the form of lackluster earnings which weighed on U.S. stocks yesterday, and little progress came out of the euro zone meeting aside from the outlining of Spanish aid which was already expected," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Euro zone finance ministers agreed to grant Madrid an extra year to meet its deficit goals and set the parameters of its bank aid package, but market players were left disappointed that the meeting did not yield more progress. Investors may further curtail fresh bets ahead of Thursday's options expiration date and Friday's nervously-watched second quarter China GDP growth data which is expected to be the lowest in three years. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.36 percent to close at 1,829.45 points on Tuesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,341.47 -0.81% -10.990 USD/JPY 79.40 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.502 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,568.99 0.08% 1.300 US CRUDE $84.14 0.27% 0.230 DOW JONES 12653.12 -0.65% -83.17 ASIA ADRS 115.77 -1.43% -1.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >More profit warnings hit Wall Street >Prices inch up as safety bid overcomes supply >Euro slides to 2-year low vs dollar, $1.20 in focus >Oil falls; Norway strike ends, China's imports slip ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KIA MOTORS CORP ** South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp expects record production above 285,000 cars at its Slovakia plant this year, boosted by a strong first-half performance. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)