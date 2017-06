CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources

HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.