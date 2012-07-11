* Weak forecast by U.S. chipmakers drag S.Korean peers lower
* Shipyards sink as persistent global growth worries bite
* Market wary of options expiry, China GDP, S.Korea c.bank
meet
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 11 South Korean shares extended a
losing streak into a fourth day in Wednesday, with Samsung
Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker,
and SK Hynix, the second largest, catching a chill
from U.S. rivals' weak forecasts.
The main Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
fell 0.17 percent to close at 1,826.39 points, reflecting Korean
firms' lacklustre earnings and general concern about slowing
global growth and stop-start progress in tackling the euro-zone
debt crisis.
"Investors are worried that the prolonged spell of slow
growth may be translating over to weakened corporate earnings
for the second-quarter and beyond, with growth-sensitive
cyclicals reacting worst to the concerns," said Ham Sung-sik, an
analyst at Daishin Securities.
Growth-sensitive cyclical stocks underperformed with
shipyards leading. Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.5
percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
slid 3 percent.
Samsung Electronics fell 0.8 percent and SK Hynix slumped
3.2 percent following the weak forecasts from U.S. chipmakers
Applied Materials Inc and Advanced Micro Devices
.
Investors appear reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of
an options expiry date and a policy rate meeting by South
Korea's central bank on Thursday, as well the release on Friday
of China's second quarter GDP data, which is expected to show
the slowest growth in at least three years.
Ham said wide basis spreads and dashed risk appetites posed
a risk of pullbacks when the options expire, and there was also
some trepidation ahead of China's GDP data, as forecasts have
been revised downward several times.
The Bank of Korea is expected to hold interest rates steady
for a 13th consecutive month on Thursday despite monetary easing
by big central banks from Europe to China, although some
analysts have forecast it might deliver its first rate cut in
three-and-a-half years.
"The perception that the euro zone crisis will be a long
drawn affair may persuade central banks with already
accommodative policy rates, like South Korea and Taiwan, to
continue their wait-and-see approach, rather than a one-off
splurge," said Connie Tse, an economist at 4CAST.
"South Korea is likely to utilise its war chest rationally,
and set aside adequate ammunition to weather future financial
storms."
Trading was thin on Wednesday, with 3.6 trillion won ($3.2
billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on the market.
Move on day -0.17 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -0.03 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1143.7250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)