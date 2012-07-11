* Weak forecast by U.S. chipmakers drag S.Korean peers lower * Shipyards sink as persistent global growth worries bite * Market wary of options expiry, China GDP, S.Korea c.bank meet By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 11 South Korean shares extended a losing streak into a fourth day in Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker, and SK Hynix, the second largest, catching a chill from U.S. rivals' weak forecasts. The main Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.17 percent to close at 1,826.39 points, reflecting Korean firms' lacklustre earnings and general concern about slowing global growth and stop-start progress in tackling the euro-zone debt crisis. "Investors are worried that the prolonged spell of slow growth may be translating over to weakened corporate earnings for the second-quarter and beyond, with growth-sensitive cyclicals reacting worst to the concerns," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Growth-sensitive cyclical stocks underperformed with shipyards leading. Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.5 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 3 percent. Samsung Electronics fell 0.8 percent and SK Hynix slumped 3.2 percent following the weak forecasts from U.S. chipmakers Applied Materials Inc and Advanced Micro Devices . Investors appear reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of an options expiry date and a policy rate meeting by South Korea's central bank on Thursday, as well the release on Friday of China's second quarter GDP data, which is expected to show the slowest growth in at least three years. Ham said wide basis spreads and dashed risk appetites posed a risk of pullbacks when the options expire, and there was also some trepidation ahead of China's GDP data, as forecasts have been revised downward several times. The Bank of Korea is expected to hold interest rates steady for a 13th consecutive month on Thursday despite monetary easing by big central banks from Europe to China, although some analysts have forecast it might deliver its first rate cut in three-and-a-half years. "The perception that the euro zone crisis will be a long drawn affair may persuade central banks with already accommodative policy rates, like South Korea and Taiwan, to continue their wait-and-see approach, rather than a one-off splurge," said Connie Tse, an economist at 4CAST. "South Korea is likely to utilise its war chest rationally, and set aside adequate ammunition to weather future financial storms." Trading was thin on Wednesday, with 3.6 trillion won ($3.2 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on the market. Move on day -0.17 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -0.03 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1143.7250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)