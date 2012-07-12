BRIEF-Guorui Properties posts May 2017 contracted sales
* In May 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares edged down early on Thursday, with risk appetite subdued due to persistent worries about faltering global growth and as investors saw a lower chance of immediate stimulus action by global policymakers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.13 percent at 1,824.07 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* In May 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 7 Cyber attacks pose a serious threat to Sweden's financial infrastructure, the central bank said on Wednesday in its annual Financial Infrastructure Report.