SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares edged down early on Thursday, with risk appetite subdued due to persistent worries about faltering global growth and as investors saw a lower chance of immediate stimulus action by global policymakers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.13 percent at 1,824.07 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)