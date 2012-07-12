SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares fell to a five-week closing low on Thursday as a surprise rate cut by South Korea's central bank fanned worries of sluggish global growth, extending losses sharply in late trade as investors opted not to roll over expiring options.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.24 percent to close at 1,785.39 points, drifting below the key psychological threshold of 1,800 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ron Popeski)