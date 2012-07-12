* Surprise BOK rate cut viewed negatively ahead of China data * KOSPI sharply extends falls in late trade on expiring options * Blue chips battered by sell-off amid global growth woes By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares fell to a five-week closing low on Thursday as a surprise rate cut by South Korea's central bank fanned worries of sluggish global growth, extending losses sharply in late trade as investors opted not to roll over expiring options. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.24 percent to close at 1,785.39 points, drifting below a key psychological threshold of 1,800 points. The Bank of Korea surprised the markets on Thursday by lowering its base rate for the first time in more than three years, joining the global wave of policy easing following cuts in Europe, China, and Brazil. But the rate cut also fueled concern that the global economic downturn was taking a heavy toll on Asia's fourth-largest economy, with the market already nervous ahead of Friday's release of Chinese growth data, expected to be the lowest in three years. "Today's move only has investors asking questions about how bad the economic picture must be to warrant such a surprise decision," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. A positional shake-up triggered large sell-offs on options expiration date, with investors taking risky bets off the table on caution surrounding China's data. "No one wants to make risky bets ahead of China's data release tomorrow which could be an important inflection point for the market" said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Securities. Risk appetites were further sapped after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting suggested that the Fed may wait for further signs of economic weakness before engaging in a third-round of bond-buying to support the economy. Blue-chip exporters were battered, as dashed hopes of a large-scale stimulus action on the near horizon by major central banks stoked concerns of sluggish demand in key export markets. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 2.4 percent. Among its key components, Samsung Electronics declined 2.4 percent to dip below its 200-day moving average for the first time in 9 months, while Hyundai Motor slid 3.1 percent. Losing shares outnumbered winners 616 to 205 on the main board where 4.2 trillion won ($3.7 billion) worth of shares exchanged hands on Thursday, the busiest trading day in over a week. Move on day -2.24 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -2.27 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1140.9000 Korean won) (Editing by Eric Meijer)