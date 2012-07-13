* China Q2 growth on par with forecasts
* Blue chips rebound sharply after hefty previous day falls
* Institutions prop up market with 7-mth record net purchase
* Hyundai Heavy falls 3 pct after dashed share outlook
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 13 South Korean shares rebounded on
Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak after China's second
quarter GDP growth matched analyst forecasts, bringing relief to
investors who had braced themselves for a sharper decline.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.5 percent to close at 1,812.89 points, regaining the
psychologically-key 1,800 point level.
China's economy expanded by 7.6 percent between April and
June, matching consensus forecasts from a Reuters poll although
it represented the slowest pace of growth in over three years
and the sixth straight quarter of easing growth.
Analysts have scrambled to break down a slew of other
accompanying data to assess whether or not the second quarter
represents a trough in the Chinese economy's downward cycle.
The data is crucial for investors facing a slowdown not only
in China but in emerging markets as well, with a deepening debt
crisis in Europe prompting South Korea's central bank to slash
its GDP forecasts on Friday, a day after it delivered a surprise
rate cut to boost the economy.
"A closer look at the data set shows an increase in
fixed-asset investments and a surge in new loans, key growth
indicators supporting the view that China is set to recovery in
the third quarter and beyond," said Gwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at
IBK Securities.
Despite the relief over China, worries about the euro zone
debt crisis flared again after Moody's downgraded Italy's credit
rating to near-junk status ahead of a key bond
auction.
Gains were driven in part by bargain hunting, after expiring
options triggered a flurry of selling on Thursday, with
investors clearing out of long positions ahead of China's data
release.
Blue chip heavyweights rebounded after steep declines in the
previous session, with Samsung Electronics rallying
4.4 percent while Hyundai Motor rose 3.4 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of large-caps rose 1.8
percent, outpacing gains in the broader index.
Although offshore investors maintained their bearish stance
for a fifth-straight day, dumping a net 338.7 billion won
($294.2 million) worth of shares, foreign capital outflow was
outweighed by a buying spree from institutional investors, who
picked up a seven-month record, net 436.3 billion won worth.
Hyundai Heavy Industries bucked the broader
trend and slid 3 percent after local brokerage house Woori
Investment & Securities cut its share price forecast in a report
published on Thursday, citing a sharp downturn in earnings from
a key subsidiary.
Investors are now turning their wary eyes to U.S. corporate
earnings, and analysts see increased volatility with nearly a
third of the S&P 500 listed companies set to announce their
second quarter results throughout next week.
Move on day +1.54 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -0.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1151.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)