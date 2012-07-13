* China Q2 growth on par with forecasts * Blue chips rebound sharply after hefty previous day falls * Institutions prop up market with 7-mth record net purchase * Hyundai Heavy falls 3 pct after dashed share outlook By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 13 South Korean shares rebounded on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak after China's second quarter GDP growth matched analyst forecasts, bringing relief to investors who had braced themselves for a sharper decline. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.5 percent to close at 1,812.89 points, regaining the psychologically-key 1,800 point level. China's economy expanded by 7.6 percent between April and June, matching consensus forecasts from a Reuters poll although it represented the slowest pace of growth in over three years and the sixth straight quarter of easing growth. Analysts have scrambled to break down a slew of other accompanying data to assess whether or not the second quarter represents a trough in the Chinese economy's downward cycle. The data is crucial for investors facing a slowdown not only in China but in emerging markets as well, with a deepening debt crisis in Europe prompting South Korea's central bank to slash its GDP forecasts on Friday, a day after it delivered a surprise rate cut to boost the economy. "A closer look at the data set shows an increase in fixed-asset investments and a surge in new loans, key growth indicators supporting the view that China is set to recovery in the third quarter and beyond," said Gwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at IBK Securities. Despite the relief over China, worries about the euro zone debt crisis flared again after Moody's downgraded Italy's credit rating to near-junk status ahead of a key bond auction. Gains were driven in part by bargain hunting, after expiring options triggered a flurry of selling on Thursday, with investors clearing out of long positions ahead of China's data release. Blue chip heavyweights rebounded after steep declines in the previous session, with Samsung Electronics rallying 4.4 percent while Hyundai Motor rose 3.4 percent. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of large-caps rose 1.8 percent, outpacing gains in the broader index. Although offshore investors maintained their bearish stance for a fifth-straight day, dumping a net 338.7 billion won ($294.2 million) worth of shares, foreign capital outflow was outweighed by a buying spree from institutional investors, who picked up a seven-month record, net 436.3 billion won worth. Hyundai Heavy Industries bucked the broader trend and slid 3 percent after local brokerage house Woori Investment & Securities cut its share price forecast in a report published on Thursday, citing a sharp downturn in earnings from a key subsidiary. Investors are now turning their wary eyes to U.S. corporate earnings, and analysts see increased volatility with nearly a third of the S&P 500 listed companies set to announce their second quarter results throughout next week. Move on day +1.54 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -0.7 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1151.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)