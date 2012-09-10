SEOUL, Sept 10 Seoul shares opened up on Monday, with bellwether Samsung Electronics rising nearly 1 percent.

A disappointing jobs report from the United States on Friday fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.22 percent at 1,933.87 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)