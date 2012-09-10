SEOUL, Sept 11 Trading in South Korean stocks is expected to remain cautious on Tuesday as investors wait for a slew of major events this week, including policy meetings at central banks in South Korea and the United States.

The Bank of Korea is expected to cut rates for a second time this year at its meeting on Thursday, but some market participants think the central bank might hold fire and watch the economy for another month before taking action.

Eyes are also on the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 12-13 meeting, with expectations of another round of quantitative easing having heightened after a disappointing U.S. jobs report late last week.

"There are a number of events later this week, including options expiries, so investors will continue to be in a wait-and-see mode before they find clear directions," said Oh Hyun-seok, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.25 percent at 1,924.70 points on Monday, erasing gains made earlier in the day. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:52 GMT--------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,429.08 -0.61% -8.840 USD/JPY 78.26 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.654 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD $1,724.79 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $96.30 -0.25% -0.240 DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35 ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

U.S. contract driller Rowan Co Plc said it has exercised its option to build a fourth ultra-deepwater drillship with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd at a cost of about $620 million. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)