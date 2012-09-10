SEOUL, Sept 11 Trading in South Korean stocks is
expected to remain cautious on Tuesday as investors wait for a
slew of major events this week, including policy meetings at
central banks in South Korea and the United States.
The Bank of Korea is expected to cut rates for a second time
this year at its meeting on Thursday, but some market
participants think the central bank might hold fire and watch
the economy for another month before taking action.
Eyes are also on the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 12-13
meeting, with expectations of another round of quantitative
easing having heightened after a disappointing U.S. jobs report
late last week.
"There are a number of events later this week, including
options expiries, so investors will continue to be in a
wait-and-see mode before they find clear directions," said Oh
Hyun-seok, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.25 percent at 1,924.70 points on Monday, erasing
gains made earlier in the day.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:52 GMT--------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,429.08 -0.61% -8.840
USD/JPY 78.26 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.654 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD $1,724.79 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $96.30 -0.25% -0.240
DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35
ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
U.S. contract driller Rowan Co Plc said it has
exercised its option to build a fourth ultra-deepwater drillship
with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd at a cost of about $620
million.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)