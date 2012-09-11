SEOUL, Sept 11 Seoul shares fell in early Tuesday trade, tracking Wall Street which saw profit-taking on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve later this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,915.88 points as of 0003 GMT, with large-caps such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor losing ground.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)