* KOSPI falls 0.2 pct, down for a second day

* Investors cautious ahead of major events

* Programme-selling weighs on the market

SEOUL, Sept 11 Seoul shares edged lower to lose ground for a second day in a row on Tuesday, as investors took profits after a sharp rally late last week and amid caution ahead of a key German ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.

There is also a Bank of Korea's policy rate meeting on Thursday where the central bank is generally expected to cut rates for a second time this year, although some market participants think the central bank might hold fire.

Monthly options also expire on Thursday.

"Investors are cautious ahead of major events later this week," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.2 percent to 1,920.81 points as of 0152 GMT, with computer-driven programme selling weighing on the market after three days of programme buying.

The benchmark had rallied sharply on Friday on the European Central Bank's new bond-buying plan.

A net 121 billion Korean won ($107.1 million) worth had been offloaded via programme selling as of 0147 GMT.

Domestic institutional investors were net sellers while foreigners were net buyers.

Samsung Electronics, South Korea's biggest stock by market value, reversed losses early in the day, rising 0.4 percent, led by buy orders from foreign brokerages such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Bank shares among the worst performers, with Hana Financial Group losing 1.9 percent and Shinhan Financial Group falling 1.1 percent.

($1 = 1129.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)