* KOSPI loses 0.24 pct, down for a second day
* Investors cautious ahead of major events
* Programme-selling weighs on the market
* Financials among worst performers; auto shares weak
despite tax cut plans
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Sept 11 Seoul shares fell for a second
day in a row on Tuesday as investors took profit after a sharp
rally late last week, and before a key German ruling on the euro
zone's bailout funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this
week.
There is also a Bank of Korea policy rate decision on
Thursday, when the central bank is widely expected to cut rates
for a second time this year to prop up Asia's fourth-biggest
economy.
Monthly options also expire on Thursday.
"Investors are cautious ahead of major events later this
week," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment &
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.24 percent at 1,920.00 points. The benchmark had
rallied sharply on Friday on the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying plan.
A net 184.2 billion Korean won ($163.10 million) of shares
were offloaded via computer-based programme selling on Tuesday.
Domestic institutional investors stepped up selling while
foreign buying decreased.
Shares in carmakers remained weak even after Seoul on Monday
unveiled plans to cut taxes for new vehicle purchases as part of
its economic stimulus measures.
"The size of the tax cuts are smaller than they were in
2009-2010, and the impact will have a limited impact on reviving
sluggish domestic sales," said Kim Yong-soo, an auto analyst at
SK Securities.
South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor fell
0.6 percent, while affiliate Kia Motors slipped 0.3
percent.
LG Electronics edged up 0.3 percent after the
handset maker sent an invitation to domestic media for a Sept.
18 launch event for what will be its flagship smartphone, the
Optimus G.
Its shares have risen 16 percent since August on
expectations that the upcoming model will help revivify its
struggling handset business.
Financials were among the worst performers, with Hana
Financial Group losing 1.6 percent, and Shinhan
Financial Group falling 1.7 percent.
KT Corp, South Korea's second-ranked mobile
carrier, was up 1.6 percent and third-placed LG Uplus
rose 1.4 percent.
Move on day -0.24 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +5.16 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1129.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)