SEOUL, Sept 12 Seoul shares rose in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of crucial events in Germany and the United States that could lift investor sentiment.

Shares in Kia Motors outperformed the market and rose 1.2 percent after the automaker said it had reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean union leadership.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.65 percent at 1,932.47 points as of 0003 GMT following two consecutive days of losses.

Germany's highest court is set to rule on the legality of the European bailout fund, and the U.S. Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting this week. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)