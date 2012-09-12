* KOSPI snaps 2-day loss, lifted by Fed hope
* Samsung Elec up 3 pct ahead of Apple's iPhone unveiling
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korea's benchmark stock
index closed at its highest level in nearly four weeks
on Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics up 3 percent despite
Apple's planned unveiling of its new iPhone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up
1.6 percent at 1,950.03 points, its best close since Aug.16,
ending two days of losses.
Continued foreign buying and resumed institutional buying
lent support to the market.
Investors are counting on Germany's top court to approve the
euro zone's new bailout fund on Wednesday to lend support to the
troubled region, which could help stabilise its slumping demand
for Asian exports.
Optimism is also building that the Federal Reserve will
again ease monetary conditions during its two-day meeting that
starts on Wednesday to prop up the economy.
"Investors are betting on the Fed's third round of
quantitative easing following the weak jobs data," Kim
Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities, said.
Shares in Samsung Electronics also ended at
their highest closing level in nearly four weeks.
Apple will try to close its gap with rivals on Wednesday
with the unveiling of the new iPhone 5, but it remains to be
seen if Chief Executive Tim Cook will show off any technological
breakthroughs that can put the iPhone 5 head and shoulders above
the competition.
"The iPhone 5 may fail to live up to expectations, and lack
innovations," Kim Hyoung-sik, an analyst at Taurus Investment &
Securities.
Europe-sensitive shipbuilders were among the best
performers, with Hyundai Heavy Industries rallying
3.4 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
gaining 2.4 percent.
Move on day +1.56 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +6.81 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)