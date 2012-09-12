SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korean shares rose to their highest levels in nearly four weeks on Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics up 3 percent despite Apple's planned unveiling of its new iPhone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.56 percent to 1,950.03 points, its highest closing level since Aug.16, ending two days of losses. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)