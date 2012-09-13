* KOSPI eases after hitting near 4-week high * Apple suppliers LG Display, SK Hynix lose ground * BOK rate decision has little impact; eyes on Fed By Hyunjoo Jin SEOUL, Sept 13 Seoul shares finished flat after a day of heavy trading on Thursday, with caution prevailing ahead of a possible decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on taking further stimulus steps. The Bank of Korea's unexpected move to hold interest rates steady had little impact on shares. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.03 percent at 1,950.69 on Thursday after narrowly missing a 4-week high the previous session. Treading volume reached its highest level in nearly 10 years at 969 million shares on Thursday, an options expiry day, according to data from Korea Exchange. "The heavy volume may show that investors have mixed prospects for the Fed decision and its effects," said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities, said. A Reuters poll showed economists raised their bets on a third round of Fed bond buying known as quantitative easing (QE) to 65 percent from 60 percent in August. "Expectations about the Fed meeting have been largely priced into share prices, and investors want to check its results rather than making bets," Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. South Korea's central bank unexpectedly held interest rates steady on Thursday in order to give it more time to assess whether a euro-zone bond-buying programme will help allay Europe's financial crisis. Foreign investors continued their buying spree for a fifth consecutive day. Samsung Electronics gained 0.54 percent and LG Electronics was up 2.49 percent after Apple's iPhone 5, was unveiled on Wednesday and failed to impress investors. LG Display, a flat-screen supplier to Apple, lost 1.99 percent, while chip supplier SK Hynix was down 1.58 percent. "Apple's iPhone 5 is not fun. It is not sexy. It is unfortunate for Apple to come up with such a phone, but this does not come as good news to other smartphone makers, either," Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said. He said that with their lack of innovation, smartphones were becoming commoditised. This forced manufacturers to spend more on boosting sales, which hurt margins. Move on day +0.03 percent 12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +6.84 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981