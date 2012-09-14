* KOSPI jumps 2.17 pct on Fed stimulus
* Investors snap up beaten-down shares such as steel,
chemicals
* Brokerages among best performers
SEOUL, Sept 14 Seoul shares surged to their
highest levels in more than four months on Friday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve launched another aggressive programme to
stimulate the U.S. economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
2.17 percent at 1,993.02 points at 0046 GMT, its highest level
since May 3.
"Less risk and more liquidity are driving higher beaten-down
cyclicals such as steel and chemicals firms," said Chun
Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
"But any additional rises will be limited after the KOSPI
reaches the 2,000-point level as the rally is driven by policy
hopes in the United States and Europe, but economic uncertainty
still lingers in China," he said.
Foreigners continued their buying spree for a sixth
consecutive session, while institutional buying kicked in again.
Brokerages were among the best performers, with Daewoo
Securities jumping 6.8 percent and Woori Investment
& Securities gaining 6.1 percent.
Steel firms and chemical companies also gained ground, with
top steelmaker POSCO climbing 2.6 percent and LG
Chem jumping 3.2 percent.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)